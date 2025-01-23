Ukraine is in the final stages of developing a recruitment reform to encourage people aged 18 to 25 to join the Armed Forces.

This was told to the Associated Press by Pavlo Palisa, Deputy Head of the Presidentʼs Office, former commander of the 93rd separate mechanized brigade "Kholodny Yar".

Kyiv is exploring new options for recruiting military personnel because the current conscription system, inherited from Soviet times, is hindering progress. One initiative is the Fair Contract. Palisa describes it as one that includes financial incentives, clear guarantees of training, and measures that ensure dialogue between soldiers and commanders. The plan aims to attract:

men aged 18 to 25 who are currently exempt from mobilization;

men with a deferral;

demobilized men.

The recruitment reform could be a response to calls from the Joe Biden and Donald Trump administrations to lower the mobilization age in Ukraine from 25 to 18. The US believes that the situation at the front is difficult because it is necessary to "increase the number of troops on the front line" to strengthen its positions, and Ukraine must make "difficult decisions" regarding further mobilization.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly opposed lowering the mobilization age and instead called for reducing Russiaʼs military potential.

