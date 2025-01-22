The “e-Consul” system will be fully launched in 2025. What services will Ukrainians abroad be able to receive?

In 2025, Ukrainians abroad will have easier access to consular services — the e-Consul system will be fully implemented. In particular, automated notary services will be launched in all Ukrainian diplomatic institutions abroad.

This was announced by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga.

Within six months, they plan to launch new digital services that will cover the most popular services. In terms of simplicity and accessibility, this will be similar to the work of "Diya" in Ukraine.

"This means that in e-Consul you will be able to select the type of power of attorney or application you need, add information if necessary, and during your visit to the consul, a document ready for signing will be waiting for you. Saving time and effort," Sybiga noted.

In February, several countries will introduce courier delivery of international passports at an "affordable price." To do this, you will need to fill out the necessary data in advance on the "Diya" portal, come once to pass biometrics, and then receive a ready-made passport by mail. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry plans to start issuing driverʼs licenses abroad in the spring.

And in the second half of 2025, a comprehensive service for registering the birth of a child abroad should be launched. This will include all necessary services: when a child is born, the state will officially register it, newborns will acquire Ukrainian citizenship, and they will also be entered into the State Register of Individuals — Taxpayers, and the Unified State Demographic Register.

Until then, Ukrainians will also be able to apply for a tax number (RNOKPP) and ID cards at Ukrainian diplomatic institutions.