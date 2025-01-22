The management of the Cherkasy chemical plant supplied products to the Russian Federation — they were informed of the suspicion

Law enforcement officers have exposed the management of a Cherkasy chemical plant for cooperating with the Russian Federation. The manager was informed of suspicion of aiding the aggressor state.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine.

The investigation says that the plant established wholesale supplies of fertilizers and minerals for the Russian agricultural industry. During 2022-2024, they supplied Russia with their own products worth $1.8 million.

Since the start of the full-scale war, the defendants have shipped over 216 tons of chemical products to Russian enterprises. Among the key Russian customers were some of the largest companies in the agro-industrial complex of the aggressor country — Shchelkovo Agrokhim and Alterit.

The products were not supplied directly, but through intermediaries in the Middle East, and from there they were re-exported to Russia. To discuss illegal supplies and continue the underground business, the organizers used anonymous chats in messengers and email.

During searches of the places of work and residence of the suspects, law enforcement officers found documentation, mobile phones, and computer equipment with evidence. The investigation is ongoing. The perpetrators face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.