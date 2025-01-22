SBU detained a lawyer who corrected the Russian strikes on the Dnieper — he tried to flee abroad

The Security Service of Ukraine detained a lawyer from Dnipro — law enforcement officers called him "one of the most undercover FSB agents" in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This is reported by the SBU.

The suspect was detained at the Krakovets checkpoint on the border with Poland as he attempted to leave Ukraine. According to investigators, the man adjusted a Russian missile attack on a company that modernizes and repairs strike and reconnaissance drones.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

It was established that he gave the FSB the exact location of workshops and warehouses where UAVs were stored. The Russians struck at his coordinates, killing six Ukrainians and seriously wounding 30 more.

According to the case materials, the suspect reported to Russian handlers about the consequences of the attack and sent the coordinates of another strategic facility in Dnipro. The lawyer was connected with Russian agents by an acquaintance of his, the so-called first deputy head of the Krasnogvardeysk district administration of Crimea.

Mobile phones and SIM cards with evidence of his cooperation with the FSB were seized from the detaineeʼs apartment and office. Investigators informed the man of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 and Part 2 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The suspect was placed in custody as a preventive measure. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.