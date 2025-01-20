Ukrainian Armed Forces officials under suspicion for millions in losses on purchases of spare parts for armored vehicles

Two officials of one of the central departments of the Logistics Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were suspected of multi-million-dollar losses during the purchase of spare parts for armored vehicles.

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

According to the investigation, in 2022, contracts were concluded between the Logistics Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a private enterprise for the supply of spare parts for armored vehicles. At the same time, the enterprise, having no experience in the manufacture and supply of such spare parts, intentionally inflated the price of the products.

At the same time, the department officials responsible for the procurement did not check the offers of other companies and the prices on the market. Instead, they formally negotiated with the company and declared it the winner.

As a result, two contracts for the supply of spare parts were signed at inflated prices for a total amount of over UAH 171 million.

Experts confirmed that the state suffered losses of over UAH 83 million.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Law enforcement officers have detained the suspects, and the issue of imposing preventive measures on them is being resolved.

The head of one of the central departments of the Logistics Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the head of the department of this department were suspected of abuse of authority. The former director of the enterprise was reported on suspicion of misappropriation of property.