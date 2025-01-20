At night, the air defense shot down 93 enemy drones out of 141

On the night of January 20, the Russians struck Ukraine with drones from the directions of Millerovo, Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation. An Iskander-M ballistic missile was launched from the Kursk region into the Sumy region.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 08:00, 93 targets were confirmed to have been hit in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Donetsk regions.

Another 47 drone simulators were lost without any negative consequences, two of them flew to Russia.