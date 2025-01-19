WP: Trumpʼs inaugural committee raised over $150 million

The inaugural committee of the US President-elect Donald Trump has raised more than $150 million since his election victory in November 2024.

This was reported by The Washington Post, citing a Republican familiar with the matter.

Of the 40 people and companies that have publicly announced donations to Trumpʼs inauguration this year, more than 60% did not donate to the ceremony during Trumpʼs first term in 2017, when his inaugural committee raised an estimated $107 million.

By comparison, about $62 million was raised for Joe Bidenʼs inauguration in 2021. Bidenʼs inauguration also took place during the coronavirus pandemic, so his committee limited donations to $500 000 for individuals and $1 million for corporations.

Meta, the company that owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has donated $1 million to Donald Trumpʼs inauguration fund. Apple CEO Tim Cook and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman have also donated the same amount. American media have also reported that Amazon, owned by Jeff Bezos, is planning to donate $1 million to Trumpʼs inauguration.

WP, citing company statements, writes that donations of $1 million were also made by Uber, Boeing, and Lockheed Martin.

The full amount of donations to Trumpʼs inaugural committee will only be known 90 days after the inauguration, when a report is filed with the Federal Election Commission.

