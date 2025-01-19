On the night of January 19, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 61 Shahed drones and simulator drones of various types from the directions of Millerovo, Bryansk, and Oryol, which are in the Russian Federation.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense shot down 43 enemy drones out of 61. Another 15 drones were lost without negative consequences. One UAV is still in the air, combat operations are ongoing.



That night, air defense was operating in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, and Mykolaiv regions.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

