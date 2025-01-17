The inauguration of the US president will be held indoors for the first time in 40 years

The inauguration of the US President-elect Donald Trump will be held indoors, not outdoors, for the first time since 1985.

Trump himself stated this on his social network Truth Social.

He explained this by the fact that Arctic winds are currently approaching the US, which will cause low temperatures outside.

"I do not want people to get hurt or injured in any way. This is a dangerous situation for the tens of thousands of law enforcement officers, first responders, police officers and their dogs and even horses, as well as the hundreds of thousands of supporters who will be on the streets," Trump wrote.

He ordered the inauguration to be held in the rotunda of the US Capitol, as Ronald Reagan did in 1985. Afterwards, Trump will watch the presidential parade with the audience at the Capital One Arena.

Trumpʼs inauguration will take place on January 20. It is currently unknown who from Ukraine will attend the event.

