At night, the Air Defense Forces shot down 33 out of 50 enemy drones

On the night of January 17, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 50 strike UAVs from five directions: Millerovo, Oryol, Bryansk, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation).

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, the enemy launched two “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles from the Rostov region of Russia. The attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:00, the destruction of 33 Shahed attack drones and drones of other types was confirmed in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, and Odesa regions.

Enemy UAVs hit enterprises in the Odessa region, and debris from downed drones damaged buildings in the Kharkiv, Cherkasy, and Kyiv regions.

Another 9 enemy drones-simulators were lost without negative consequences, one drone left Ukrainian airspace in the direction of Romania.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.