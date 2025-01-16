The United States, Germany, Hungary, and Slovakia were against Ukraineʼs accession to NATO.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky at a press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

According to him, these four countries, for various reasons, do not yet see Ukraine in the Alliance.

In return, the United Kingdom supports Ukraineʼs accession to NATO and will assist it on this path. The century-old partnership between the two countries includes, in particular, a consensus on Ukraineʼs membership in NATO.

Ukraine believes that the best guarantee of security is NATO membership. It will not be replaced by bilateral security agreements that Kyiv has already signed with dozens of countries, but they are also important for the countryʼs security.

Volodymyr Zelensky previously emphasized that Ukraineʼs accession to the Alliance will be a "proof of determination" and will show how partners see Ukraine in the "security architecture". According to him, Ukraine does not want to regain the right to be a nuclear power, but in exchange for this it should receive a "security umbrella" in the form of NATO membership.

In October 2024, Politico reported that seven countries, including the United States, Germany, Slovakia, and Hungary, oppose Ukraineʼs membership in NATO. However, Belgium, Slovenia, and Spain also do not support Ukrainian membership.

