Student commits massacre at Slovak school, some dead

In the Slovak city of Spišská Stará Ves, a student staged a massacre at a local gymnasium, leaving two people dead.

This is reported by the Slovak media Noviny.

The dead are a 54-year-old teacher and a 17-year-old student. At least two other people were injured, one of whom is in critical condition in hospital.

The attacker fled after the attack, but was soon apprehended by police. He turned out to be an 18-year-old high school student.

Nothing is currently known about the attackerʼs motives.

