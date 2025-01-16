Commander from the Cherkasy region suspected of illegally charging combat troops

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) suspects the commander of one of the military units from the Cherkasy region of unjustifiably charging combat payments to servicemen.

This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation.



According to the investigation, in June 2023, the defendant in the case negligently performed his duties and failed to check the grounds for calculating combat pay. He calculated almost 6 million hryvnias in combat pay to 91 servicemen who did not directly participate in hostilities.

As a result, the state suffered losses totaling over 5.9 million hryvnias. The official was reported on suspicion of a servicemanʼs negligent attitude towards his service. He faces up to eight years in prison for this.

