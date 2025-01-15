The Bundeswehr may be allowed to shoot down unidentified UAVs

The German government wants to give the Armed Forces the right to shoot down drones — only if they threaten people or critical infrastructure.

This is reported by the German broadcaster ZDF and the BBC.

These are amendments to the aviation safety law, which were introduced by representatives of the Federal Government on January 15. The final decision will be made by the Bundestag deputies.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and Interior Minister Nancy Feser have called for increased protection of key facilities. It is believed that drones could be launched into German skies by foreign countries for espionage or sabotage purposes.

Fezer emphasized that since the start of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine, drones have become increasingly used, creating challenges for law enforcement and their technology, the official added.

Current law allows the military to distract drones, threaten to use force, or fire warning shots. However, shooting down targets is prohibited, even if they pose a serious threat.

