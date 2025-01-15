The Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill on sending units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine abroad during martial law

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine voted in its entirety on draft law No. 12378, which regulates the sending of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine abroad during martial law.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

317 peopleʼs deputies voted in favor.

The explanatory note states that the draft law will improve the mechanisms for the presence of military personnel — both independently and as part of units — on the territory of partner countries during martial law.

The draft law stipulates that the decision to send units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to other states is made by the president, but with a request for approval by the Rada. Information will be provided on the tasks, the total number of these units, the type and composition of their weapons, military equipment, subordination, terms of stay and conditions for their extension, the mechanism for replacing the unitʼs personnel and the procedure for their maintenance.

This does not apply to cases where the military repels armed aggression on the territory of an aggressor state.

The implementation of the bill will ensure that the army will receive military equipment from partner countries, and the relevant units will be equipped with personnel and equipment, the mastery of which requires long training cycles.

