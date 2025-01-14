British author Neil Gaiman accused of sexual assault

Eight women claim to have been sexually assaulted by British writer Neil Gaiman, the author of best-selling novels “Good Omens”, “American Gods”, and “The Sandman”.

The womenʼs stories were published by New York Magazine in the article "Thereʼs No Stop Word. How Bestselling Fantasy Writer Neil Gaiman Hiding His Darkest Sides for Decades" and placed his photo on the cover of the new issue with the caption "Call Me Master".

New York Magazine

In July 2024, Tortoise Media reported that Gaiman had been accused of sexual assault and released a podcast series that covered allegations from five women. Now, New York Magazine and its website Vulture have published allegations from eight women, four of whom also participated in the podcast.

One of the women who looked after Gaimanʼs five-year-old child Scarlett Pavlovic claims that Gaiman raped, assaulted and humiliated her on several occasions. According to the woman, this happened on one occasion in a hotel room where Gaimanʼs son was also staying.

Scarlett Pavlovich, like the other women, said that the man asked to be called “master”. While Pavlovich was called “slave”. She and others also said that they did not consent to Gaiman’s BDSM activities that occurred.

A representative for Gaiman previously told Tortoise Media that “sexual humiliation, bondage, domination, sadism and masochism may not appeal to everyone, but between consenting adults, BDSM is legal”. Other representatives for the author have also denied the allegations.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.