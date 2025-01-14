The Air Defense Foces of Ukraine shot down 58 out of 80 enemy drones

On the night of January 14, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 80 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the directions of Millerovo, Oryol, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, which are in Russia.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense shot down 58 enemy drones, and another 21 UAVs were lost in location.

Air defense was operating that night in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Odesa and Kherson regions.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Due to downed enemy drones, there is destruction in Sumy, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Kharkiv and Cherkasy regions. The wreckage of the UAVs damaged private and apartment buildings, cars, and property of citizens. Initially, there were no casualties, and the victims are receiving assistance.

