The European Commission has allocated €148 million for humanitarian aid to Ukrainians

On January 13, the European Commission allocated €148 million for humanitarian needs of Ukrainians. The funds will be used to help vulnerable groups in Ukraine and refugees in Moldova.

This is stated on the website of the European Commission.

They estimate that approximately 12.7 million people need urgent assistance.

Of the allocated funds, €140 million will be directed to humanitarian projects in Ukraine, including emergency assistance. This includes food, shelter, clean water, medical care and winter protection. The priority regions for assistance will be the east and south of Ukraine.

The remaining €8 million will be spent on assisting Ukrainian refugees in Moldova and their host communities in Moldova, with a priority on access to critical services such as healthcare and education, as well as psychosocial support.

The total amount of humanitarian aid allocated by the European Commission exceeded €1.1 billion.

Today, Commissioner for Preparedness, Crisis Management and Equality, Haja Lahbib, visited Ukraine to reinforce the EUʼs efforts in providing crucial assistance to Ukraine.

Lakhbib will meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky and other senior officials to discuss pressing humanitarian challenges and the strategic distribution of EU aid.

She will also meet with beneficiaries of EU humanitarian aid and local partners. Before her visit to Kyiv, Commissioner Lahbib has already visited the EU Medical Evacuation Centre in Rzeszów, which helps evacuate critically ill patients from Ukraine and neighbouring countries. Around 4 000 patients have been referred for treatment to European hospitals since the mechanism was first set up in March 2022.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.