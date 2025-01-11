The Air Defense Forces shot down 47 of 74 drones that Russia launched over Ukraine

On the night of January 11, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 74 Shahed drones and simulator drones of various types.

This was reported by the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:00, 47 attack UAVs were confirmed to have been shot down in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions.

Due to the fall of downed drones in seven regions of Ukraine, farm buildings, institutions, private homes, and vehicles were damaged. Preliminary, without casualties, the consequences are being eliminated, and assistance is being provided to the victims.

Another 27 enemy drones were lost in location (without negative consequences).

