Photographer Oleksandr Ktytorchuk sentenced to 12 years for raping minors

Photographer Oleksandr Ktytorchuk was sentenced to 12 years and 10 months for raping and corrupting underage girls.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The court found the man guilty of rape, molestation of minors, and making pornographic objects. In addition to prison, he was also banned from working with minors and juveniles for three years.

Prosecutors proved in court that Ktytorchuk repeatedly raped underage and minor girls during 2017-2020, and also molested them when they came to him for a photo shoot.

The photographer pleaded guilty and compensated the victims for the moral damage caused. His information was entered into the Unified Register of Persons Convicted of Crimes Against the Sexual Freedom and Sexual Integrity of Minors.

He was arrested in 2020. The police found out that Ktytorchuk had been forcing girls to have sex and filming it since 2016. He had worked as a photographer for over 30 years, photographed many Ukrainian stars, worked on the show "Shans.Model.ua" with underage models and on the project "From Ladette to Lady" on "1+1".

