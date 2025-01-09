Ukraine recognizes the genocide of the Circassian people by the Russian Empire

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a resolution recognizing the genocide of the Circassian people committed by the Russian Empire.

This is evidenced by resolution card No. 11347.

The explanatory note states that the Russian Empire carried out ethnic cleansing of the Circassian territories during the Russo-Caucasian War of 1763–1864, as a result of which 90% of the Circassians were either killed or expelled from their homeland. The Russian Empire settled other ethnic groups in place of the indigenous people.

The authors of the resolution argue that the crime against the Circassians has all the hallmarks of genocide, as formulated in the UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

Representatives of the Circassian national movement officially appealed to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on June 6, 2024 and asked to recognize the genocide of the Circassian people.

The purpose of the resolution is said to be to support the peoples enslaved by Russia in their desire to honor their language, traditions, and history, to defend their identity, and the right to free development.

