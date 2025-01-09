Romania sets new date for presidential election

Romania has set a new date for its presidential election. The first round will be held on May 4, 2025, and the second round on May 18.

Politico writes about this.

The first round of the presidential election in Romania was held on November 24, 2024. Far-right politician Calin Georgescu and liberal pro-European candidate Elena Lasconi advanced to the second round.

Moreover, Georgescuʼs leadership was unexpected, and he was accused of influencing the election through TikTok. Later, Romanian intelligence found out that the TikTok account bogpr, used by Romanian citizen Bogdan Pescir, participated in financing Georgescuʼs campaign. He made payments totaling $381 000 between October 24 and November 24 to users of TikTok accounts that participated in Georgescuʼs promotion.

Therefore, on December 6, the Constitutional Court of Romania annulled the results of the first round of the presidential election.

Georgescu then filed a complaint with the European Court of Human Rights to challenge the rerun of the election. Georgescu is asking the ECHR to order the Romanian authorities to organize a second round of voting, which he and pro-Western candidate Elena Lasconi qualified for. The politician insists on an urgent consideration of the case.

On January 5, presidential candidate Crin Antonescu, who was supported by three parties in Romaniaʼs governing coalition, suspended his election campaign, but did not withdraw his candidacy. This is because the coalition has not yet unanimously approved his candidacy, and the exact date of the presidential election is unknown.

