Mexican president suggests renaming the US after Trumpʼs remarks

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum jokingly suggested renaming the United States Mexican America, in response to Donald Trumpʼs suggestion that the Gulf of Mexico should be called American.

This is reported by The New York Times.

Trump floated the idea of renaming the bay a few days ago. At an event at Mar-a-Lago, he said he thought the new name was beautiful and appropriate.

At a press conference on January 8, Sheinbaum showed a world map from 1607, where North America was labeled as Mexican America. At the same time, the Gulf of Mexico was already called that, 169 years before the founding of the United States.

“Why don’t we call it [the US territory] Mexican America? Sounds nice, doesn’t it?” the official said, pointing to a map and smiling.

She also responded to Trumpʼs claims that Mexico is run by cartels, saying that "the president-elect is ill-informed".

"Mexico is ruled by the people. We will cooperate and understand each other with the government of President Trump, defending our sovereignty as a free, independent and sovereign country," the president added.

Claudia Sheinbaum is a representative of the center-left MORENA party. In the presidential elections in Mexico in the summer of 2024, she won over 57% of the vote and became the first woman to lead the country.

