Ukraine to create list of terrorist organizations — president signs bill

A list of terrorist organizations will be created in Ukraine — President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the relevant bill No. 12102.

This list will include organizations that conduct terrorist activities in Ukraine or abroad, as well as those that threaten national security.

Organizations will be included in the list regardless of whether they have the status of a legal entity or are registered with authorized bodies of Ukraine or foreign countries.

The list will be published on the official website of SBU and on the Unified State Open Data Web Portal.

The explanatory note to the bill states that after the organization is added to the list of terrorist groups, it will be possible to impose economic and other types of sanctions against it.

In particular, this concerns the prohibition of activities on the territory of Ukraine, the refusal or cancellation of immigration permits, the validity of permanent or temporary residence permits in Ukraine, forced return outside Ukraine, the prohibition of demonstrations and symbols of terrorist organizations, the promotion of ideas and program goals of such organizations, and the blocking of access to information resources used for these purposes.

