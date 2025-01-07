The S Senate may soon pass bill on sanctions against International Criminal Court

The US Senate may approve a bill to impose sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC), after the ICC issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Galant last year.

This is reported by The Hill.

The vote could take place on January 9. It has the support of the Republican majority in the Senate, as well as some Democrats. So the bill is likely to pass, although it will be a politically tense vote.

The document imposes sanctions on people who participate in any efforts to investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute any person protected by the United States and its allies. It applies to 32 NATO countries and 19 non-NATO allies of the United States (including Israel, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, South Korea, the Philippines, and Egypt).

The bill also provides for the cancellation of funds that the United States has allocated to the ICC and prohibits the allocation of any funds to the court in the future.

The House of Representatives voted for this bill in June 2024, and it was sent to the Senate in September. So if it is voted for, the US president can personally impose sanctions by executive order.

The administration of US President Joe Biden opposed the bill. The White House stated that there are more effective ways to protect Israel, preserve the US position in the ICC, and promote international justice and accountability. However, the sanctions are supported by the US Republican Party. Moreover, the worst relations between the US and the ICC were during the first presidency of Donald Trump, who is also a Republican.

Leading human rights organizations are calling on the US Congress and the Trump administration to reconsider the US position on sanctions against the ICC. They emphasize that the ICC fights impunity for the most serious crimes, and they noted the positive role of its work, in particular, bipartisan support for the investigation of war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine.