Ukraine received the first modern infantry fighting vehicle from the German defense concern Rheinmetall

Ukraine received the first newest KF41 Lynx infantry fighting vehicle from the German defense concern Rheinmetall.

This was reported in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung by its CEO Armin Papperger.

According to him, the first such machine was delivered to Ukraine in December. It was manufactured at the factory in Unterluis.

“It is currently being tested by the Armed Forces so that a series order can be placed as soon as possible,” Armin Papperger noted.

Characteristics of the KF41 Lynx

The KF41 Lynx is a next-generation tracked infantry fighting vehicle developed by the German company Rheinmetall.

The combat vehicle is equipped with active, passive and reactive protection systems against rocket-propelled grenade launchers and anti-tank guided missiles.

The infantry fighting vehicle has a modular design, which allows it to quickly adapt to various combat missions.

The Lynx KF41 is also equipped with the next-generation Lance 2.0 turret, which provides increased survivability of critical subsystems against kinetic and fragmentation threats during close combat.

The vehicle is armed with a 35 mm automatic cannon and can accommodate additional weapons, such as anti-tank guided missiles, non-line-of-sight impact munitions, an electronic warfare unit, or an unmanned aerial vehicle.

The Lynx KF41 can carry three crew members and up to eight soldiers. It is larger than the basic version and weighs approximately 44 tons.

