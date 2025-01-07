Deputy Head of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs dismissed for insulting a veteran

On January 7, the government dismissed Ruslana Velychko-Tryfonyuk from the position of Deputy Minister of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine for European Integration.

The day before, on January 6, veteran and former employee of the ministry Yevhen Shybalov stated that he resigned from the Ministry of Veterans Affairs at the end of 2024 because the leadership humiliated his dignity.

“In less than six months, I learned a lot of interesting things about myself from inspiring motivational speeches from management. In particular, that I: ʼshit, ʼI don’t do anythingʼ, ʼI do some kind of shitʼ, ʼI imagine myself to be a fucking expertʼ, ʼinstead of working, I only do PR and sell myself. Ah! And that I have a ʼsoft dickʼ, ” he wrote.

According to Shybalov, "he held on as long as he could".

On the same day, the Ministry of Veterans Affairs stated that they categorically condemn behavior that degrades the honor and dignity of a war veteran or any person, regardless of age, gender, nationality, social status, etc., and no circumstances can be a justification.

Every employer, regardless of the form of ownership, must create appropriate conditions for the reintegration of a veteran into the workplace, the Ministry of Veterans Affairs emphasized.

At the same time, an official inspection was ordered to identify the "facts and circumstances" that Shybalov wrote about, and documents were sent for the dismissal of Ruslana Velychko-Tryfonyuk.

