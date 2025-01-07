The second season of The Last of Us will be released in April 2025. The exact date is still unknown.

The series is an adaptation of the popular 2013 video game The Last of Us from Naughty Dog. The first season was released in January 2023 and received positive reviews from critics.

The Cordyceps mushroom, which is widely used in cosmetology, began to mutate and infect people around the world. Most of the infected died, and the rest turned into zombies, whose brains were taken over by the fungus. Small groups of those who managed to escape are trying to somehow adjust their lives, but they are in conflict with each other. So in the US, the military has created quarantine zones where people are in relative safety, but are forced to obey officers.

The Cicadas, a group at odds with the military, hire smuggler Joel to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie out of a quarantine zone in Boston. But it turns out that Ellie is immune to Cordyceps, so she is hunted by many different people.

The trailer for the second season features main characters Ellie (Bella Ramsay) and Joel (Pedro Pascal), as well as new character Abby (Caitlin Deaver), who plays one of the key roles in the sequel.

