Law enforcement officers detained people who were planning a mass terrorist attack among the military in the Kyiv region

Law enforcement officers detained four members of a Russian intelligence network that was planning a mass terrorist attack among the military in the Kyiv region.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

According to the investigation, the explosion was planned to be carried out at the entrance to the building where one of the units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine is stationed.

The homemade explosive device was to be carried in a tactical backpack by a 16-year-old boy — he was to wear a Ukrainian military uniform to disguise himself. Before that, he received the coordinates of the cache from the Russians, from which he took the explosive device and the military uniform. But first, a 19-year-old boy delivered it all there.

The "initial cache" itself was set up by two residents of the Vinnytsia region. Following video instructions from a representative of the Russian special services, they made an explosive device and hid it in a designated place.

All four defendants acted separately from each other, but had a common supervisor from Russia.

The enemy tracked the movements of the underage youth online and planned to detonate the explosives as soon as he entered the premises.

At the same time, the guy himself did not know that the explosives would be detonated right on him — he thought that they would do it after he left the building.

The investigation says that with this terrorist attack, the Russian special services wanted to destabilize the socio-political situation in Ukraine and create the appearance of a conflict within the Defense Forces, when one "soldier" blows up others as a sign of protest.

During the searches of these people, law enforcement officers found phones with evidence of their cooperation with Russian special services. 1.5 kg of explosive mixture for making an improvised explosive device was also seized from one of the suspects.

All those involved in the case were charged with treason and illegal handling of explosives.

All suspects are being held without bail and face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

