Metapneumovirus is spreading in China — it is not new and is seasonal even for Ukraine

Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) is spreading in China — it is not a new virus, and the fact that the number of patients with it increases during the cold season is the norm. For Ukraine, it is also a traditional virus.

This is reported by the Xinhua news agency, citing doctors and scientists.

What is known about the HMPV virus?

HMPV is a virus that can cause acute respiratory infections. Symptoms of the disease are similar to the flu, including fever, upper respiratory tract infections such as cough, nasal congestion, runny nose, and shortness of breath.

However, the virus can also cause complications such as bronchitis, tracheitis, pneumonia, asthma, ear infections, or lower respiratory tract infections. Children under 5 years of age, the elderly over 65 years of age, and people with low immunity are at risk.

Zheng Lishu, a researcher at the Institute of Virology of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said that the human metapneumonia virus (HMPV) is not a "new strain".

"For most people, human parvovirus infection manifests as a bedridden illness, and symptoms become milder in most people after about a week," he said.

According to Tang Langfang, director of the Department of Respiratory Medicine at the Affiliated Childrenʼs Hospital of Zhejiang University School of Medicine, there are no specific drugs or vaccines for HMPV. The main treatment method is symptomatic support. After the illness, you should rest well and follow a light diet.

Xu Jianguo, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and a researcher at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said at a recent press conference of the National Health Commission that standard prevention and attention to personal hygiene would also be beneficial.

To reduce the risk of infection, elderly people and patients with chronic comorbidities are recommended to actively get vaccinated against COVID-19, influenza, and pneumococci.

So far, neither the Chinese government nor the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared a public health emergency over the virus.

Does this threaten Ukrainians?

The Public Health Center of Ukraine emphasizes that the situation is routine and is fully under control.

"Metapneumovirus is a traditional virus that circulates in Ukraine during each epidemic season," they emphasize there.

Compared to a disease such as influenza, metapneumovirus has a much milder course and very rarely leads to complications.

The Public Health Center gave the following advice:

wash your hands regularly with soap;

avoid contact with sick people;

follow cough etiquette (cover your mouth with a tissue or the crook of your elbow);

periodically ventilate the room.

How are Chinaʼs neighboring countries reacting?

Cambodiaʼs Department of Communicable Disease Control has warned that HMPV is similar to COVID-19 and influenza. Taiwanʼs Centers for Disease Control warns that HMPV poses a greater risk to children, the elderly, and people with weak immune systems.

Indiaʼs Health Ministry has commented on the panic surrounding HMPV and stated that the epidemic in China is not uncommon and India will be "fully prepared" to combat respiratory diseases.

“We are closely monitoring this respiratory disease, especially for children and the elderly. In addition, people from other countries like China will also be monitored if they have respiratory symptoms. However, the current situation does not require any restrictions on foreigners,” Kerala (India) Health Minister Veena George said, the Indian Express reports.

“Currently, there is news of an outbreak of HMPV in China. However, we have analyzed the relevant data of respiratory infections in India. There was no significant increase in data in December 2024 and we have not seen any institution reporting a large number of cases. There is no need to panic due to the current situation,” said Dr. Atul Goel of the General Directorate of Health Services of India.

