Damascus Airport resumes international flights

Syriaʼs main airport is resuming international flights starting Tuesday, January 7. Commercial flights were suspended after the overthrow of Bashar Assadʼs regime.

This is reported by The Guardian.

In addition, Aleppo Airport will soon be fully operational, said Ashhad al-Salibi, head of the General Directorate of Civil Aviation and Air Transport of Syria.

International aid planes, including from Egypt and Saudi Arabia, as well as foreign diplomatic delegations, have already landed in the country. Domestic flights are also operating.

Qatar Airways has informed that it will resume flights to the Syrian capital after a nearly 13-year hiatus. Starting January 7, there will be three flights per week.

In December 2024, Qatar told the media that Doha had offered the new authorities in Damascus help restore the capitalʼs airport.

The overthrow of the Assad regime in Syria

On December 8, 2024, the Syrian opposition entered the Syrian capital, Damascus, and overthrew the regime of President Bashar al-Assad, who had been in power for 24 years. Assad himself fled to Moscow.

Syrian rebels have already begun forming a transitional government — it will be headed by Muhammad Bashir, who headed the "Salvation Government" — a political structure created in 2017 in territories controlled by the Syrian opposition, primarily in the province of Idlib.

The head of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) rebel group and de facto leader of Syria, Ahmad al-Sharaa (better known as Muhammad al-Julani), has said that the country is exhausted by war and poses no threat to its neighbors or the West. He is calling for the lifting of international sanctions on Syria, as they were imposed against the regime of Bashar al-Assad, which has already fallen.

Ahmad al-Sharaa believes that it could take up to three years to create a new Syrian Constitution, and four years to organize elections.

