The donkey Perry, who was the prototype for the character from “Shrek”, has died

The donkey Perry, who became the prototype for Donkeyʼs movements from the cartoon "Shrek", died in the United States on January 2. He was 30 years old.

This was reported by the Barron Park Donkey Project and the Palo Alto Online publication.

It turned out that the animal had been suffering from laminitis for a long time, so the donkey was put down due to severe pain. This is a disease where the sensitive soft tissues (lamina) between the hoof horn and the hoof bone become inflamed.

Various methods were tried to improve the donkeyʼs condition: acupuncture, laser therapy, and massage. However, none of the methods yielded results.

In recent weeks, all the caretakers spent many hours with Perry in the pasture, petting him and telling him that he was and always would be loved.

"We will miss you, Perry. You were a special donkey. We were lucky to know you and we will never forget you," the Barron Park Donkey Project wrote.

Cartoon "Shrek"

"Shrek" is a 2001 animated film produced by DreamWorks Animation.

The story tells of a giant named Shrek who lives in a swamp, enjoying his solitude. His peace is shattered when fairy-tale characters move into his territory on the orders of Lord Farquaad. In order to get his swamp back, Shrek agrees to rescue Princess Fiona. Together with his friend Donkey, they go on many adventures, discovering the importance of friendship, love, and self-acceptance.

"Shrek" won the Oscar for Best Animated Film in 2002.

The cartoon has three sequels — "Shrek 2", "Shrek 3" and "Shrek Forever After", as well as the spin-off "Puss in Boots".

