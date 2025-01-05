Air defense forces destroyed 61 drones

On the night of January 5, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 103 Shahed drones and simulator drones of various types.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Air defense forces shot down 61 enemy drones. Another 42 UAVs were lost in location without negative consequences.

The drones were launched from the directions of Bryansk, Millerovo, and Orel, which are in the Russian Federation. The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

That night, air defenses operated in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, and Khmelnytskyi regions. No hits were recorded.

In the Kharkiv region, private homes have been damaged due to the fall of a hit attack drone. The victims are receiving assistance.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.