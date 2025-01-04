On Budanovʼs birthday, the GUR hackers attacked the Russian freight car maintenance service

On the birthday of the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (known as GUR) of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, hackers attacked the Russian "RegionTransService" — a freight car maintenance service.

This was reported by Babelʼs sources in GUR.

The cyberattack on January 4 destroyed all of the companyʼs servers, disabled workstations, and erased backups. A total of 78 servers and 211 workstations were affected.

“RegionTransService” LLC provides a full range of services at all stages of the carʼs life cycle: from acceptance of new cars at the manufacturing plant to disposal.

This LLC is one of the key companies that ensures the operation of Russian railways, and therefore the transportation of military cargo for the war against Ukraine.

