The worldʼs oldest person, 116-year-old Japanese woman Tomiko Itooka, has died

Tomiko Itooka, 116-year-old Japanese woman recognized as worldʼs oldest person, dies of old age

This was announced by an official in the western Japanese city of Asia, where she lived, Kyodo reports.

Itooka was born on May 23, 1908, in Osaka, the eldest of three siblings. She died in the nursing home where she had been living.

Itooka became the oldest living person in Japan in December 2023, following the death of 116-year-old Fusa Tatsumi in Kashiwara, Osaka Prefecture.

She was subsequently recognized as the worldʼs oldest living person by Guinness World Records in September 2024, following the death of the previous record holder, 117-year-old María Branyas Morera of Olot, Catalonia, Spain.

The oldest person whose life was ever confirmed was Jeanne Calment (France), who lived to be 122 years and 164 days old.

