ARMA will track criminal assets from space

The National Agency of Ukraine for Detection, Tracing and Asset Management has signed an agreement with the State Space Agency of Ukraine. Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) will have new capabilities for the detection and management of criminal assets.

This was reported by the head of ARMA Olena Duma.

From now on, “Natsagenstao” will have access to remote sensing data. This will allow it to see high-quality images of the facilities managed by ARMA, both current and retrospective.

The Duma emphasized that space technologies will ensure constant monitoring of objects.

According to her, this is also an important step for managers — they will be able to remotely inspect objects before participating in competitions.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.