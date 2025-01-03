The government has approved a bill that will begin housing policy reform. What will change?

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the draft law "On the Basic Principles of Housing Policy" and sent it to the Verkhovna Rada. This will begin a large-scale reform of the housing sector in Ukraine.

This was announced by Olena Shulyak, the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on the Organization of State Power, Local Self-Government, Regional Development and Urban Planning.

According to her, the draft law "On the Basic Principles of Housing Policy" is one of the requirements of the European program Ukraine Facility. The draft law should create a number of mechanisms that will make housing more accessible for Ukrainians. This can be done using several tools, in particular through financial and credit mechanisms that will allow you to purchase or build your own housing.

Among them are preferential mortgages, compensation for part of the cost of housing, financial leasing, public-private partnerships for the construction of affordable housing, and the creation of housing cooperatives.

It also refers to the social housing fund. It will be possible to obtain housing for temporary use from it. For example, to take it for social rent or to receive it as an official residence — such housing will not be able to be privatized.

This fund, the Peopleʼs Deputy explained, will be on the balance sheet of the communities and it is the community that will provide it for social rent, the payments from which will be sent to local budgets — revolving funds, in which they will be accumulated for targeted use.

The privatization of housing in Ukraine itself will be abolished a year after the adoption of new housing legislation. Without this, it will be impossible to continue filling the social housing fund, Shulyak explained.

According to her, the formation of housing funds is primarily aimed at helping low-income citizens and representatives of socially vulnerable groups, and financial and credit mechanisms should become an additional tool for everyone.

This concerns both direct state-supported programs and the creation by the state of conditions for the organic development of the affordable housing market.

"I emphasize that the draft law "On the Basic Principles of Housing Policy" is a framework. That is, it outlines the general, so to speak, course of future housing legislation. It will be spelled out more clearly in subsequent draft laws that will be part of the framework — in the draft law on social housing (social housing fund), the draft law on the management of this fund, and in the latest draft law on social rent," Shulyak noted.

The framework bill provides for the creation of a Unified Information and Analytical Housing System in Ukraine. It will analyze the initial data — income level, availability of housing, social status (IDPs, people with disabilities, citizens unable to work) — and will be able to offer the best option: social, official housing, financial and credit mechanisms.

Shulyak emphasized that the deputies have already begun developing another draft law that will be part of the framework bill — "On the Social Housing Fund."

They plan to implement all these norms into legislation in the last three months of 2025 — this is a requirement of the Ukraine Facility.

