Ukraine will introduce digital reporting on battles — they will evaluate the effectiveness of command and weapons

The Cabinet of Ministers supported the launch of the "Report on Defeat" project. Its goal is to digitize and streamline reporting on the results of combat operations in the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.

According to the minister, at the first stage, units of the Armed Forces and the National Guard will have the opportunity to provide the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with daily reports on the defeat of the enemy in the "Army+" application.

The data will be objective and transparent, as it will also be synchronized with the DELTA combat system.

The entire process will take a few minutes and will be paperless. The project will initially be tested in just a few units, and if everything goes well, the system will be expanded to all parts of the Defense Forces.

Thanks to this innovation, says Umerov, an objective accounting of confirmed enemy losses will appear, and Ukraine will be able to analyze the effectiveness of commanders and units according to clear criteria.

They also want to use this method to evaluate the effectiveness of various weapons and ammunition on the battlefield and, based on the results, optimize the production and supply of the most effective weapons.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.