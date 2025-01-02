Woman who disappeared over 50 years ago found alive in the UK

Sheila Fox, who disappeared in the British city of Coventry in 1972, has been found alive. The case has become one of the longest-running missing persons cases in the country.

This is reported by The Guardian.

The woman was 16 when she disappeared. At the time, West Midlands Police said she was living with her parents and could have been seeing a man. They were considering the possibility that the girl had left the region.

Recently, law enforcement again appealed to the public to help find Fox. They posted an old photo of her on social media, taken before she disappeared.

Within hours, people shared information with police that helped them find the woman. It turned out that Sheila Fox was alive and well and living in another part of the United Kingdom. She is now 68 years old.

