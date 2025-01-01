On New Yearʼs Eve, the Air Defense Forces shot down 63 drones, another 46 did not reach their targets

On the night of January 1, 2025, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 111 drones from the directions of Bryansk, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation, as well as from Crimea.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:30, the destruction of 63 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types was confirmed in Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zaporizhzhia, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, and Mykolaiv regions.

Another 46 enemy drones were lost in the field without any negative consequences, and two flew to Russia and Belarus.

