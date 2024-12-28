The European Investment Bank has allocated €55 million for the restoration of Ukraineʼs infrastructure

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has allocated €55 million to rebuild Ukraineʼs social infrastructure. This contribution is part of the EIB Emergency Solidarity Measures package for Ukraine, developed in cooperation with the European Commission.

This was reported by the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine.

These funds are being used to reconstruct hospitals, social housing, educational institutions, heating, water supply and sewage systems, as well as other critically important social infrastructure.

The money will be directed to 151 facilities in the Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Odessa, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, and Chernihiv regions.

All recovery projects are managed by local authorities, and the United Nations Development Program provides technical assistance to accelerate their implementation.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by the Member States. It finances investments that contribute to the achievement of EU policy objectives and is one of the largest creditors of Ukraine.

The Ukraine Recovery Programme is a €340 million EIB framework loan aimed at helping communities rebuild vital social infrastructure. The programme is implemented by the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine in cooperation with the Ministry of Finance.

In 2024, the program restored a water treatment plant in Bucha, two schools in Vinnytsia region, a childrenʼs infectious disease ward in Zhytomyr region, and a sewage pressure collector in Zhmerynka.

