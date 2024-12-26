Zelenskyy appointed a new permanent representative of Ukraine to international organizations

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree appointing Yuriy Vitrenko as Permanent Representative of Ukraine to international organizations in Vienna.

This is stated in Decree No. 881/2024.

Prior to that, Yuriy Vitrenko worked as the Head of the Main Department for Foreign Policy Activities in the Office of the President of Ukraine.

The other day, Zelensky canceled the decision to appoint Emine Dzhaparova to the position of permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna.

Emine Dzhaparova submitted her resignation letter back in July. This happened after a journalistic investigation: her husband, the former co-owner of the nationalized PrivatBank, Gennady Bogolyubov, left Ukraine using the lost passport of 67-year-old Volyn region resident Mykola Syumak. Bogolyubov denied that Dzhaparova helped him.

