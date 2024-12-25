The EU has allocated another €150 million to Ukraine, part of which will go to school meals

The European Union has allocated €150 million to Ukraine, part of which will go to provide free meals in schools for children in grades 1-4.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

He emphasized that this is the second tranche from the EU within the framework of the agreement to support rapid recovery, which provides for the provision of €300 million.

In addition to feeding children, the funds will also be used to restore infrastructure and support uninterrupted agricultural production.

A few days earlier, the President of the European Commission emphasized that Ukraine will receive more than €30 billion from the EU next year. This is how the bloc wants to support Ukrainian economic stability.

