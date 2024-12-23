Ukrainian air defense shot down 47 out of 72 enemy drones in 24 hours

During the day, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 72 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types from the directions of Bryansk and Oryol, Russia.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. As of 9 AM, 47 drones were confirmed shot down in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi and Odesa regions.

Another 25 enemy drones were lost in the area without any negative consequences. In Khmelnytskyi and Kyiv regions, enterprises and residential buildings were damaged, initially without casualties, and assistance is being provided to the injured.

According to the head of the Khmelnytskyi regional military administration, Serhiy Tyurin, the Russian attack damaged the companyʼs equipment. One person was injured, but is in satisfactory condition. Windows in private homes and a car were also broken.

Falling debris in the Kyiv region damaged a power line, but power has already been restored, the regional military administration reports. Four private houses, a garage, and three cars were also damaged.