The abbot of the temple of the Vinnytsia eparchy of the UOC MP, who justified Russiaʼs war against Ukraine, was sentenced to five years in prison.

This was reported by the press service of SBU.

According to the case materials, during sermons and communication with believers, the archpriest praised the head of the Kremlin and glorified Russian groups trying to occupy Ukraine.

At the same time, the cleric said that he hoped to capture the Vinnytsia region and other regions of central Ukraine.

The SBU employees documented the archpriestʼs crimes and in August of this year informed him of the suspicion.

The court found the cleric guilty under Parts 2 and 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and sentenced him to five years in prison.

