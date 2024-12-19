The TRC and law enforcement officers wanted to the car with the man using arson. The police officers were suspended

A video has been shared online where in Vyshhorod near Kyiv, TRC servicemen, together with police officers, tried to open a car door using arson, presumably to detain the driver. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the National Police commented on the incident.

The Ministry of Defense, in cooperation with law enforcement agencies, is conducting an investigation and identifying the citizens involved in the incident. They will all be held accountable, the department stressed.

The Ministry of Defense says: such actions are unacceptable and undermine trust in the Armed Forces and the security sector.

Kyiv police have launched an internal investigation into law enforcement officers who were part of the patrol police response group of the Vyshhorod district police department of Kyiv region. Both police officers have already been suspended from their duties.

