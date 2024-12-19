Ukraine will receive €18.1 billion from the European Commission

Ukraine will receive €18.1 billion in macro-financial assistance from the European Commission.

This was confirmed by EU Commissioner for Economy and Productivity Valdis Dombrovskis, according to Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

According to him, the first tranche will arrive in January 2025. This assistance will be provided as part of the G7 Revenue Acceleration Initiative.

Shmyhal emphasized that during the meeting they also discussed the idea of creating a recovery mechanism based on the Marshall Plan principle.

The Ukrainian side proposes to combine frozen Russian assets and EU funds into a long-term plan for the countryʼs recovery. According to the Ukrainian Prime Minister, this will allow European companies to be involved in the reconstruction of Ukraine on a mutually beneficial basis.

The European Commissioner and the Prime Minister of Ukraine also agreed to hold intergovernmental consultations with the EU early next year.

Valdis Dombrovskis assured that the bloc will continue to support Ukraine humanitarianly, militarily, and economically.

The President of the European Commission stressed that Ukraine will receive over €30 billion from the EU next year. This is how the bloc wants to support Ukrainian economic stability.

