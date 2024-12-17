Reuters: NATO to coordinate military aid to Ukraine instead of the US

NATO is taking over the coordination of military assistance to Ukraine from the United States. This was planned, but there was a delay of several months.

Reuters reports this, citing sources.

Diplomats note that the transfer of aid to Ukraine may be limited, given that the United States, under the new administration of President-elect Donald Trump, is able to reduce its contributions — and they make up a significant part of all packages.

The headquarters of NATOʼs new mission in Ukraine, called NATO Security Assistance and Training to Ukraine (NSATU), located at the US base Clay Barracks in Wiesbaden, Germany, is now operational. However, the reasons for the delay in its operations have not been publicly announced.

The total number of NSATU personnel will be around 700, including military personnel stationed at NATO SHAPE headquarters in Belgium and in logistics centers in Poland and Romania.

NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine, or NSATU, as it was announced, will coordinate military assistance to Kyiv and training of the Ukrainian military from Alliance members and partners. Its goal is to create a solid foundation for security support for Ukraine.

