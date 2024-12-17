The UK allocates over $44 million to aid Ukraine and imposes new sanctions on Russiaʼs shadow fleet

The UK has allocated £35 million (over $44 million) in emergency support to help Ukraine restore its energy grid. The country is also imposing new sanctions on Russia, including the designation of 20 vessels from its shadow fleet.

This was reported by the countryʼs Prime Minister Keir Starmer, according to the governmentʼs website.

Of the new financial assistance, £20 million will be spent on meeting emergency energy needs and additional capacity for electricity generation and critical energy infrastructure protection, as well as supporting vital grid repairs.

This is a project to produce an additional 20 MW of electricity — enough to provide electricity to up to 20 000 homes.

The other £15 million will go towards humanitarian aid, five of which will go to UNICEF.

A further £10 million will be provided to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees to provide over 21 000 families with emergency heating kits, home repairs, additional winter cash payments and generators. The funds will also be used to equip collective centres where internally displaced people live.

New sanctions against Russia

The United Kingdom has imposed new sanctions against Russiaʼs energy sector. These include restrictions on energy companies such as 2Rivers DMCC and 2Rivers PTE LTD.

The sanctions list includes, in particular, the oil tankers Ocean Faye, Andaman Skies, and Mianzimu. Each of them transported more than 4 million barrels of Russian oil in 2024.

The UK, Denmark, Sweden, Poland, Finland and Estonia have agreed a new partnership to counter suspected shadowy vessels along the Baltic Sea route, the British government website said.

"While Putinʼs oil revenues continue to fuel the fires of his illegal war, Ukrainian families endure cold, dark nights, often without heating, light or electricity, under relentless Russian missile attacks. But these systematic attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure will not crush Ukraine. It will only strengthen our resolve and support," said British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The UK has now imposed sanctions on over 100 vessels for transporting Russian energy resources, including 93 oil tankers — the most of any country.

