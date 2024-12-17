A court in Brazil has ordered the worldwide removal of British singer Adeleʼs song "Million Years Ago" over plagiarism allegations by Brazilian composer Toninho Geraes.

The Guardian writes about this.

Geraes says that “Million Years Ago”, which Adele released in 2015, is a plagiarism of the classic samba “Mulheres” by Brazilian singer Martinho da Vila, for which Geraes wrote the music back in 1995.

So a court in Brazil ordered the removal of Adeleʼs song worldwide, including on streaming services. Otherwise, the Brazilian subsidiaries of Sony and Universal and Adeleʼs labels face a fine of $8 000.

The record companies can still appeal the decision. Adele herself has not yet commented on the Brazilian courtʼs decision.

This isnʼt the first time Adeleʼs song "Million Years Ago" has been accused of plagiarism. In 2015, Turkish listeners accused the singer of copying the melody of Kurdish singer Ahmet Kayʼs 1985 song "Acılara Tutunmak".

Adele Laurie Blue Adkins, better known as Adele, is a popular British singer and musician. She is the winner of many prestigious music awards, including a Grammy. Billboard has repeatedly named her "Artist of the Year", and Time magazine has named her one of the most influential people in the world.

In June 2024, Adele wore a dress designed by Russian fashion designer Valentin Yudashkin, who designed the Russian military uniform and did not condemn the war in Ukraine, to a concert. The singer was criticized on social media for this.

